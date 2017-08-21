Allahabad: SHO for a day, Saumya says people should follow rules

Allahabad girl Saumya Dubey, who won an essay contest to get a chance to take over as the in-charge of a police station for a day, said the people should follow rules.

Saumya, a student of class 10 at Tagore Public School, was given the charge of SHO, Civil Lines.

Saumya exercised all powers of an SHO and performed all the duties under the guidance of ASP Vinit Jaiswal.

She checked the registers and general diary of the police station and also granted leave to a constable. Saumya even met the complainants who visited the police station and listened to their problems.

In the afternoon, Saumya supervised a vehicle checking drive at Subhash Crossing and imposed penalty on some people who violated traffic rules.

“I learnt a lot from my tenure as an SHO for a day. I observed if everyone follows the common rules, the job of the police will be easier,” she said. Saumya’s father Maheesh Dubey is an assistant registrar at the Allahabad high court.

Other winners and participants Parimal Agarwal, Sharad Kumar Singh, Harsh Pandey, Archit Mishra, Chandra Prakash, Manindra Nath, Priya Pandey and others were taken to different police stations of the city.

The students carried out patrolling in police vehicles and observed the challenges faced by the police while delivering their duties.

ASP Vinit Jaiswal said the students were informed about cyber crimes, women powerline, registration of FIRs/NCR, online registrations of complaints, rank structure of policemen, control room, wireless and other routine work.

“The initiative helped the students in observing the functioning of the police and the challenges they face every day. The students enjoyed the schedule and learnt a lot under the guidance of the SHOs”, Jaiswal said.