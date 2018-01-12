AMU appeals to Mannan Wani to return

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has appealed to its expelled student Mannan Bashir Wani to shun the anti-national outfit he has allegedly joined and return to normal life.

The university’s department of geology conducted a meeting of faculty members, non-teaching staff and research scholars on Thursday before making the appeal.

“The department of geology and the university stand by the nation and make a sincere appeal to Mannan Wani to return to normal life, as AMU always imparts a feeling of nationalism in its students and stakeholders. The university has always taken pride in being one of the premier institutions of the country, actively involved in nation building,” said a resolution passed by the department.

Meanwhile, AMU vice chancellor, professor Tariq Mansoor has asked the authorities of various halls of residences in the university to not allow entry of non students and unauthorized people.

“If an unauthorized person is found in a hostel accommodation, students residing in the room, wardens and provosts will be held accountable and stern actions will follow,” said a university notice, adding that residents of various halls of residences had to inform their wardens and provosts about the places they would visit and the reasons for travelling before leaving their halls to avoid disciplinary action.

“This is to ensure the safety and security of students,” said the notice.

The VC has also asked the wardens and provosts to make frequent rounds of their respective halls even at late hours. “Any activity that is unbecoming of a student and is against the laws of the country will be dealt with severely. It is the joint responsibility of all that a congenial and healthy environment is created and maintained on the campus,” said the AMU notice. Pradeep Saxena