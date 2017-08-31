Another tiger found dead in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

A tiger was found dead in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on Wednesday. This is second death of a big cat in the sanctuary area in the past two weeks. Earlier a tigress was runover by a train inside the sanctuary on August 19.

Talking to HT over phone, divisional forest officer KWS Gyan Prakash Singh said that the tiger was an adult and fully grown and might have been killed during a fight with another big cat. He said the carcass would be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly to ascertain the actual cause of death.

The Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich along with the Dudhwa National Park and Kishanpur Sanctuary in the adjoining Lakhimpur Kheri district has been identified as the tiger protection area since the tiger count in these areas has remained stable. But the recent incidents have put the forest officials in a tight spot.