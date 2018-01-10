Ansari under strict police security at SGPGI Lucknow

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who is admitted at SGPGI, has been put under strict police security.

In view of his criminal antecedents, the state police do not wish to take any chances. The people meeting Ansari will be on the radar of the police. His wife, who suffered chest pain, has also been admitted to the SGPGI.

“Ansari and his wife have been put under medical observation. We are awaiting his medical report. If his ailment is not serious then he will be sent back to Banda jail where he will be under observation of jail doctors,” said a senior home department officer.

Principal secretary, home, Arvind Kumar was in regular touch with the officers of Banda administration. He directed the DM and the SP, Banda, to submit a report regarding Ansari’s condition.

A police officer said, “Though Ansari has been admitted to the hospital, he will be under constant watch. The members of his gang might try to meet him to take orders. He was found running a crime machine from the ward of King George’s Medical College, where he was shifted from jail in 2005. During investigation the police found that two people were killed by members of Ansari gang while he was undergoing treatment in the hospital.”

Ansari gang members were under pressure after the state government shifted him from Lucknow jail to Banda jail in March. He was lodged in a high security cell and the jail administration put restrictions on his visitors, as well.