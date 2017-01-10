Aparna Yadav hits campaign trail amid Yadav family feud

Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, is new to politics but she is acting like a deft politician.

Staying away from the ongoing feud in the Yadav family, Aparna is busy campaigning in Lucknow Cant assembly constituency from where she will contest the state assembly election.

From holding public meetings to personally interacting with the people of her constituency, Aparna is reaching out to voters in her constituency almost every day without fail.

On the New Year Eve, when the power struggle in the family was hogging the headlines, Aparna organised a religious discourse at her residence and met the people from her constituency.

And Aparna is getting full support from her in-laws.

Sadhna Yadav, the second wife of Mulayam, who has remained out of media glare and has refrained from making public appearances, was also present with Aparna in one of her public meetings in Samar Vihar Colony in Lucknow Cant on December 24 last.

SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Yadav campaigning for her daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav. (HT File Photo)

Aparna has a post-graduate degree in international relations and politics from the University of Manchester. Her husband Prateek has an MSc degree from Leeds University. They tied the nuptial knot in Saifai, the ancestral village of Mulayam in Etawah district, in December 2011.

For the poll campaign, Aparna has constituted a team of dedicated workers in every ward of the constituency to keep a tab on political activities.

Aparna is undeterred by the fact that the Samajwadi Party has never won the election from Lucknow Cant assembly constituency. It has always been a BJP bastion, barring the 2012 assembly election, when Rita Bahuguna Joshi of Congress won the seat defeating BJP’s Suresh Chandra Tewari.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi has now joined the BJP.

“At a time when the Yadav family feud has left the Samajwadi Party leaders in a fix, Aparna is managing her political foray quite well. By refraining from making comment on the ongoing tussle in the family she has shown political maturity,” said a senior Samajwadi Party leader not willing to be quoted.

