At this primary school in Varanasi, students converse in English! 

At first glance the Primary School at Bhatsar appears no different than other government schools. However, as one enters the premises and sees students conversing in English, the change is perceptible.

Take for instance, Bhuvaneshwar Pandey, a class 5 student, who responds in English to queries such as- ‘Who is your class teacher? who teaches you English? what is your fathers’ name? and where do you belong to?’ His peers Pranjal Chauhan and Ritik also communicate in English. Children at this government run primary school speak English, albeit a little, answer science and math queries of their respective standards promptly and have access to a laboratory. Students in first standard are also taught English alphabets.

This turnaround was possible due to the efforts of headmaster Virendra Mishra who joined the school as an assistant teacher around a decade back. He became headmaster some years later and gradually worked towards inculcating team spirit in each teacher and convinced them to come on time. He keeps reminding teachers of their duty towards students. Teachers take his suggestions with a positive approach. At present the school has a team of 11 teachers, including the headmaster. All of them are post graduates and are trained in teaching primary students.

Ankur Singh, a BBA and BTC graduate, teaches English. Sangeeta Thakur, M.Sc in chemistry, teaches elementary science and headmaster Mishra teaches arithmetic. “We work as a team to give quality education to our students. Each teacher reaches school on time, takes classes regularly and pays special attention to weak students. The dedicated efforts by teachers have yielded the desired outcome,” Mishra says.

The school has chair and tables in few classrooms and well cleaned premises. (HT Photo)

Science teacher Sangeeta Thakur wants to restore the glory of primary schools across the state. “See, we have done it at our school. Generally, parents don’t want to enrol their children in primary schools. But this is not the case with my school,” Thakur says.

The school has chair and tables in few classrooms and well cleaned premises. With the support of teachers and headmaster, Thakur has set up a small laboratory comprising test tube, lamps and other basic apparatuses to demonstrate initial science practical. “The effort is aimed at generating interest about science among the students since beginning,” Thakur says adding that as many as 12 students, who were students at convent and public schools in the area have enrolled them here. These students were enrolled in three schools—Saraswati Public School, Sarovar Convent School and the Great Banaras Public School in Sevapuri area.

At present 325 students are studying here and all of them have raised the bar high for students of other primary schools. For instance Khushi, a student of class four, is popular among teachers and students for her English and good communication skills. She is the class monitor. As headmaster Virendra Mishra enters the class, Khushi along with other students stand up as a mark of respect to the teacher. Soon Mishra asks, “How are you Khushi? She responds, “I am fine Sir, what about you.” Mishra says, sit down and all students follow instructions.

Sunidhi, Chandan and Maharshi, all studying in class 3, also respond to queries related to elementary arithmetic and science in English. Since first standard, students are taught English letters.

The school is over a century old. Famous Hindi poet Sudama Padey Dhumil studied here. Today the legacy of good education is being passed on to the students here.

Read more: No khaki? Now uniforms of UP govt schools set for a makeover