ATS arrests another Babbar Khalsa terrorist from Unnao farm house

The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested another alleged terrorist of Babbar Khalsa, Jaswant Singh Kala from an Unnao farm house, barely 50 kilometres from the state capital, here on Thursday morning. He is wanted in multiple cases in Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab and was hiding in the farm house for the past few weeks after allegedly killing a supporter of anti-Babbar Khalsa group in Punjab around two months ago.

Kala was arrested on the revelations made by his accomplice Balwant Singh, who was staying with changed identity in Lucknow for the past five years. Balwant Singh was arrested from a Gurudwara on Nadan Mahal road on Wednesday evening. He was Granthi at the Gurudwara.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) of ATS, Rajesh Sahani said Jaswant Singh Kala has been one of the most active members of Babbar Khalsa. He said Kala is among Sikh hardliners who support pro-Khalistan groups.

Sahani said Kala was involved in three sensational killings of the supporters of the anti-Babbar Khalsa groups in Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, and Faridkot and Nawa Shahar in Punjab in 2016 and 2017. He said Jaswant was earlier arrested under sedition charges and arms act from Delhi’s Modi Colony in 2008 and on similar charges in 2005.

He said the Punjab police was tracking the duo for the past several years but was unable to trace them. He said the Punjab police expedited their search after Jaswant Singh Kala’s name surfaced in back-to-back three sensational killings and managed to track down Balwant Singh in Lucknow.

The ASP said Balwant Singh was arrested on the tip off from Punjab police and subsequently managed to arrest Jaswant Singh Kala from Bhalla farm house where he was hiding. He said Balwant Singh had allegedly arranged the safe hideout for Kala’s stay. He said both the suspected members of Babbar Khalsa group have been produced in a city court to get their transit remand and handed over to the Punjab police for further legal proceedings.