Ayodhya gears up for cleanliness survey with awareness campaign

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has launched a public awareness campaign to keep the city clean before a Central team lands in the temple town for the cleanliness survey 2018, which has taken off.

The newly constituted Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is taking part in this survey for the first time. This civic body covers Faizabad district and Ayodhya town.

KEY QUERIES FOR CITIZENS Do you know that your city is taking part in the Cleanliness Survey 2018

Is your city cleaner compared to the past?

Have you started dumping garbage in dustbins put up at public places?

Are you satisfied with the proposal to collect dry and wet waste in separate containers?

Do you feel that number of private toilets has increased, resulting in less defecation in the open?

Are public toilets cleaner now?

In the nationwide cleanliness survey, cities will be judged on several parameters, including open defecation free, sanitation, disposal of garbage, door-to-door collection of garbage and public awareness about cleanliness among others.

The survey began on January 4. It will end on March 10. As many as 4,041 cities across the country will be surveyed by a central team on the cleanliness index.

“A date has not been fixed yet for arrival of the central team. We will get prior intimation before the team’s arrival,” said SN Singh, additional municipal commissioner, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Yogi Adityanath has visited Ayodhya five teams since taking over as the chief minister. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is taking all steps to keep the city clean and ensure a good position.

The civic body has launched a public awareness campaign about importance of the survey.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has issued advertisements in newspapers sensitizing people about the Cleanliness Survey -2018. Through these advertisements, Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay has also sought people’s cooperation to keep the city clean.

Upadhyay and municipal commissioner Martand Pratap Singh have requested people neither to dump garbage on lanes and roads nor burn it.

The civic body has also issued an appeal to people to hand over garbage to sanitary workers.