Azam Khan halts installation of Deendayal Upadhyaya statue in Uttar Pradesh

Two days after work started to install a seven ft tall statue of BJP ideologue Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in Rampur, senior Samajwadi Party(SP) leader and MLA from Rampur constituency out a halt to it on Thursday. Khan referred to the court’s order prohibiting construction on the spot. Interestingly, the order was issued in 2012 after the appeal of BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Azam Khan reached the site with his supporters in the morning and summoned the district magistrate SS Awasthi to inquire about it. Khan also informed the latter about the court’s order and told him to stop the work with immediate effect. The work was abandoned following this and a pit which was excavated for the base of the statue was filled and plastered.

“The construction work on this stretch of road was a clear violation of the court’s order. Even the Supreme Court has laid out guidelines against such construction on important roads,” Khan told media persons.

The spot lies on Moradabad-Bareilly highway and both BJP and SP have a history of contesting over the space. In 2012, Naqvi got stay orders when Azam Khan tried to build a decorated gateway on the spot. Before that in 2005, Khan, a minister in the then SP government, ordered the removal of the bust of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay from the spot, stating that it caused traffic congestion and jams.

After the BJP came to power in the state this year, local party leaders deliberated on installing a statue of Pt Upadhyaya on the spot but their efforts again hit a road block.

“Azam Khan ji is creating unnecessary hurdles in the installation . We will continue to assist the district administration in the work. The party is also thinking of using legal options in the matter,” said Suresh Gangwar, district BJP president .

Meanwhile, the district administration has stopped the work and issued prohibitory orders in the area to avoid protests. “The work has been stopped till further orders. We have also requested both sides to resolve the issue amicably,” said the DM.