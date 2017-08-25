Babuli Kol unleashed a reign of terror in Bundelkhand

Dreaded dacoit Babuli Kol, who has unleashed a reign of terror in Bundelkhan region, is wanted in 47 cases of loot, murder and kidnapping.

In October last year, the state government announced Rs 5 lakh reward on Kol who was a member of the gang of notorious dacoit Shiv Kumar Patel alias Dadua.

After Dadua was gunned down in July 2007, he joined the gang of Swadesh Patel alias Balkhadia.

A native of Society Kolan village under Markundi police station in Chitrakoot, Kol took the command of the gang after the killing of Balkhadia in police encounter in July 2015.

Within a year, he spread his network in the districts of Bundelkhand covering Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

After the killing of notorious dacoit Lalit Patel and the arrest of Gopa Yadav in July, his influence increased in the area. The members of both the gangs accepted Kol’s supremacy.

The strength of his gang could be gauged from the fact that police force was mobilised from neighbouring Banda, Mahoba and Hamirpur districts to assist Chitrakoot police in the encounter.

The state police have also sought the assistance of Madhya Pradesh police to nab Kol.

On May 16, he attacked a marriage procession in Manikpur area of Chitrakoot after the villagers refused to pay ‘rangdari’ (extortion).

On July 30, he kidnapped the son of a Samajwadi Party leader and railway gateman and demanded ransom. He also killed a farmer Ramkaran Yadav in Dodamafi village, 60 km south of district headquarters Karbi, on September 28 last year.

Due to the terror of Kol gang, residents of half a dozen villages near Ranipur wildlife sanctuary migrated to nearby town Manikpur and Karbi.

“Dacoits have converted the villages located near the forest area as their safe hideout. They force the villagers to arrange food and shelter for them,” a villager Santosh Patel said.

The dacoits often put pressure on villagers to keep a watch on the movement of the police force. They kill the villagers suspected to be police informers or who oppose their activities.

Kol has killed nine people, including five members of the family of former gram pradhan Saroj Srivas. In 2008, he killed Ramkaran Yadav, the elder brother of Ramkaran, who was shot dead in September last year.

Earlier, dacoits from dominant Kurmi community used to head the gang in Bundelkhand but Babuli comes from Kol community. Majority of the members of his gang are from Kurmi or Kol community. The fact that Kol gets support from all the communities has made the task difficult for the police.

A police officer said Kol holds sway over multi-crore tendu leaf trade in Chitrakoot, parts of Banda district and parts of Madhya Pradesh.