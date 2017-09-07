Banarasi paan lovers! Think before you spit; Varanasi Municipal Corporation drawing ‘fine’ plan

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation is considering to impose a fine on Banarsi paan lovers who spit at random out of sheer habit.

The penalty may be between Rs 100 and Rs 500, municipal commissioner Nitin Bansal told HT.

A fine of at least Rs 100 is also on the cards to deter people from littering the city roads and lanes with mahua leaves which are used to wrap paan (betel leaves). The same fine will also be applicable on those who urinate in the public instead of using urinals. The municipal corporation is drafting the bye-laws in this regard.

Banarasi paan is a mouth watering delicacy which visitors to the oldest living city relish.

With paan shops a common sight in lanes, roads and along intersections, locals can be seen enjoying paan and spitting on roads and lanes carelessly.

Municipal commissioner Dr Nitin Bansal said there was no plan to keep a check on chewing of Banarasi paan but action will be taken against those who spit.

“We are making formal bye-laws for imposing financial penalty for spitting paan in public places. Hopefully, we will implement it from October 1,” said Bansal.

Though there are existing provisions to slap a meagre penalty on people dumping garbage in public places, there is no specific fine to deter paan chewers from spitting.

Bansal described the latest move as the municipal body’s effort to turn the city smart with clean roads.

Before implementing the decision, the municipal body will seek the opinion of the locals. The plan is likely to be implemented from October 1.

During their recent visit to the city, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma relished Banarsi paan at shop here. The shopkeeper now sells Shah Rukh Khan special Banarasi paan and its demand is very high.