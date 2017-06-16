BBAU row: Registrar alleges misbehaviour by finance officer

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) was back in the news after registrar Sunita Chandra, a dalit, alleged that the finance officer misbehaved with her on Thursday.

Police registered an FIR against finance officer Rama Shankar Singh on the complaint of Chandra. A case of SC/ST Act and IPC Section 323 was slapped against Singh, said Sudhakar Pandey, inspector Ashiana. Singh also lodged a complaint against Chandra.

Sources said the university top brass was apparently against the registrar as she was “sympathetic” towards dalit students.

The registrar alleged that the university administration was harassing her ever since she resumed duty on May 1 this year after a court order. “The finance department has deprived me of HRA (Rs 7,000 to 8,000) despite the fact I was putting up in a private accommodation,” she said.

Sources said the university top brass was apparently against the registrar as she was “sympathetic” towards dalit students. A professor challenged Chandra’s appointment to the university on deputation from BHU to BBAU. As the matter was subjudice, the court restrained her from official duty. But she was allowed to resume duties from May 1.

“The university reduced my salary by Rs 9,000, deprived me of HRA, deprived me of an official vehicle and security,” said Chandra. She wanted to report the matter to the HRD ministry, for which she needed a certified copy of her salary slip. But the university allegedly refused to oblige.

This led to a confrontation between the registrar and the finance officer. An irked Chandra registered a case against the latter.

“For many days, I had been asking the officer to give me the certified copy of salary slip. But he asked me to download it from the university’s website,” said Chandra.

According to Chandra, the downloaded salary slip did not serve any purpose and hence she insisted on a certified copy of it. “I went to the finance officer at 5.50 pm, but he was not there. He came to the office after receiving a call from his staff,” she said.

The duo entered into verbal duel as the finance officer refused to give the certified copy.

When he left the office, the registrar followed him. According to Chandra, it was here the finance officer tried to hold her hand and misbehaved. She said vice-chancellor RC Sobti was also aware of the fact that the officer was not giving her the copy of the salary slip.

When contacted, the finance officer said he never misbehaved with the registrar. “Registrar Sunita Chandra slapped me, used abusive language and also threatened me. Proctor RB Ram is witness to the episode,” alleged Rama Shankar Singh.

Meanwhile, Singh urged the V-C to lodge an FIR against Chandra for this incident.

The spat between the registrar and finance officer left dalit students of the university angry. They threatened to launch a stir against the university administration. “Chandra is the only officer who is sympathetic towards dalit students,” they said. It may be mentioned that the university had been in the news for caste controversies.