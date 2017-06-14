Bhim Army chief’s mother to address rally at Jantar Mantar on June 18

Days after the arrest of Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar in Himachal Pradesh, the Dalit outfit has given a call for a rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 18 which will be addressed by Chandrashekhar’s mother Kamlesh Devi.

Taking to the social media to spread the word, Bhim Army has circulated a 22-second video of Kamlesh Devi appealing to the people, especially the youth, to join the rally.

In the video, Kamlesh Devi is seen sitting on a sofa with a picture of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar in the background.

“The mission of Baba Sahib (Dr Ambedkar) should continue though some people are trying to create hindrance in it,” she said.

Besides the video, pamphlets and posters bearing the pictures of Chandrashekhar’s mother are also being circulated in Saharanpur. Through pamphlets and posters, Bhim Army is demanding an independent judicial probe into the Saharanpur violence and is also seeking security for Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, Kamlesh Devi and her lawyer met Chandrasekhar in jail on Tuesday. The jail authorities, however, refused to allow Congress vice-president Imran Masood to meet Chandrashekhar.

Masood had gone to the jail with a few other Congress leaders, including Behat MLA Naresh Saini, but the officials told them that only family members would be allowed to meet Chandrashekhar.

A visibly upset Masood accused the district administration of imposing an undeclared emergency in the district.

Read more| Saharanpur violence: Bheem Army founder Chandrashekhar arrested

On May 21, Chandrasekhar had organised a mass protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and now the call from her mother is giving sleepless nights to Saharanpur police.

Officials of the district administration said they were keeping a close vigil on the developments and were in touch with the Delhi police as well.