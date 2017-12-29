BHU suspends 13 students for violence after their leader’s arrest

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration on Thursday suspended 13 students who allegedly went on the rampage on the university premises on December 20 in protest against the arrest of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SP student wing) leader Ashutosh Singh.

After the BHU administration lodged a complaint against 15 people, including two ex-students, the police had registered a case against them.

Suspended students Gaurav Kumar (MCA)

Shubham Tewatiya (BA Hons)

Bittu Kumar Singh (BA Hons)

Gulam Sarvar (BA Hons)

Praveen Rai (MA in Manuscriptology and Paleography)

Gaurav Kumar (BA (Hons)

Abhijeet Mishra (BA Hons)

Rudra Pratap Singh (BA Hons)

Saurabh Ray (BA Hons)

Lakshmi Narayan Sharma (BA Hons Social Sciences)

Satyam Rai (BA Hons) Social Sciences

Dheeraj Singh (two-year undergraduate diploma in Russian)

Himanshu Prabhakar (BA Hons)

In a press statement, the BHU administration said 13 students were suspended. “Any student, who is accused of, or involved in an offence involving moral turpitude or heinous crime (including those involving violence or intimidation) and is wanted by the police or has been released on bail in connection with any such offence, or detained under any provision, or against whom police investigation or criminal prosecution for any such offence is pending, or enquiry under UP Goonda Act is initiated, shall stand suspended from all the privileges activities of the university and hostel and the suspension of such student shall continue till vacated by the University on such student being discharged or acquitted by a court of law or let off on submission of final report by the police,” the statement said.

“A student suspended under Clause (I) shall not enter the university campus without prior permission obtained in writing from the registrar and shall not be permitted, in any case, to visit or stay in a university hostel, and the allotment of his Hostel seat, if any, shall be cancelled forthwith,” the statement added.

Violence had also erupted on the BHU campus on September 23 when a group of students, mostly girls, were cane charged when they were protesting against alleged sexual harassment of a fellow student.