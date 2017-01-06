Bike taxies to run on Lucknow roads too

In a move that will easy commuting to some extent, bike taxies will run in Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital, soon.

A senior transport department official said the surface transport rules have been amended to allow bikes to run as taxies and, if everything goes well, these two-wheeler taxies would start services from January end.

Such taxies are already running in Goa and Haryana and on them people can go places where cars cannot go. “They are swift and will contribute in reducing pollution,” the official said.

Across the world, especially Thailand and in Dubai, bike taxies are a popular mode of transport.

Just as apps help get a car taxi, the bikes can also be called via smart phones. Four companies are interested to run bike taxi service in the state, he said.

As per the initial plan, these taxies will be registered with the regional transport office and the owner will have to pay ₹300 as fee for five years while the passenger tax per month will be ₹220.

The registration and passenger tax fee can be deposited on quarterly or annual basis by the owners. The passenger will have to pay ₹8 per kilometre ride.

As per the circular issued by transport commissioner K Rivendra Naik, bikes that will be allowed to be registered as taxies should not be more than two years old, and preferably should be new bikes.

The rules also specify that the bike taxi will carry only one passenger.