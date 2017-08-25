Billboards with religious quotes to be removed ahead of Bakrid in Lucknow

As a precautionary measure ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), the district magistrate has directed the departments concerned to remove billboards and hoardings, especially those bearing religious quotes or sayings, in the Old Lucknow area. The step is to ensure that no one’s sensibilities are hurt.

“Officials on duty should keep an eye on the billboards and hoardings and ensure that they do not bear anything objectionable. They should ensure the removal of all religious hoardings from areas near mosques, as such hoardings may hurt religious sentiments,” said DM Kaushal Raj Sharma during a review meeting to assess the preparations for the festival.

He also directed the municipal corporation to ensure cleanliness in the Old City, particularly areas near mosques. “Officials should ensure that the areas near the mosques are clean and all garbage dumps are removed. The officials should ensure continuous removal of garbage and filth to keep the areas clean throughout,” Sharma said.

He directed the traffic police to chalk out suitable traffic diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the day of the festival.

He said a special control room had been established which would work round the clock. “In case of any trouble, the officials would at once inform the control room from where the information would be circulated to all the departments,” he added.

He also said special security arrangements would be made in the densely populated Saadatganj, Bazarkhala and other areas to maintain law and order. Drones would also be deployed to keep a strict vigil in areas where the namaaz would be offered. A day before the festival, the administration would also carry out aerial survey of roof tops of houses to ensure nothing ‘objectionable’ was stored.

SSP Deepak Kumar and other administrative officers were present in the review meeting.