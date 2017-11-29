Birahimpur bridge case: HC gives more time to government to file its reply

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday provided more time to the state government to file its reply in the Birahimpur bridge case.

The court fixed December 5 for the next hearing of the case.

Earlier, the court had taken suo motu cognizance of a report published in Hindustan Times highlighting the plight of villagers of Birahimpur.

Taking note of the news report, the court had directed the state counsel to inform it on November 28 about steps taken by the government for construction of a bridge over river Betwa to connect Birahimpur village with Malihabad town, 40 kilometres away from Lucknow.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Justice Vivek Chaudhary passed the order on a PIL on news report published on the front page of Hindustan Times on November 13, 2017, titled “70 years on, Birahimpur residents still waiting for govt to ‘cross the bridge’”

On November 17, another report – ‘Mumbai firm offers help for building Birahimpur bridge’ – was published in Hindustan Times.

Representing the state government, chief standing counsel, UP government, Ramesh Pandey on Tuesday sought more time to seek instructions from the government to file response, which was provided by the court.

The court had observed that the news report dated November 13, 2017, did not receive any response from the government.

However, a private company from Mumbai, ‘SDM Architects’ volunteered to build a new bridge in the village after HT highlighted the issue, the court added.

The court had also instructed the chief standing counsel to inform it about the steps taken by the government related with the offer of a Mumbai-based company to construct the bridge.