BJP govt will hang eve-teasers, says Yogi Adityanath

Firebrand BJP MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday the proposed anti-romeo squad would hang eve teasers publicly if the BJP came to power in UP.

Yogi was addressing a public meeting in Sikandrarau area of Hathras district. He also expressed concern over exodus of Hindu residents in certain districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP leader said there were 3000 rape cases in the year 2013-14 in UP that rose to 9000 in 2014-15. He said there was a need for ‘surgical strike’ against those involved in crime against women.

He said in all 115 cops had been killed in the Samajwadi Party regime. “UP is now known for lawlessness and things need to change,” said Yogi.

He began his speech applauding Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had donated land for Aaligarh Muslim University. “Raja was part of the freedom struggle and had he not been there, AMU would not have come up,” said Adityanath adding, “There are now such elements in AMU who oppose programmes in memory of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and this is indeed thanklessness.”

He targeted the state government for promoting people from a specific caste. He said court had to intervene when 56 out of 86 SDM selected were found to be from that caste.

Read more: BJP’s Adityanath alleges his chopper was not allowed to land for rally