A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who was an eyewitness in his son’s murder case was on Thursday shot at and seriously injured when he refused to withdraw the case.

Shobharam Arya, 60, was shifted to a hospital in a serious condition. The incident took place when he was returning home.

His son Omvir was murdered in 2014 and Arya was being pressured to withdraw the case.

Security has been tightened and extra police has been deployed in the area to ease tension.