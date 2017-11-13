BJP to develop gallery of prominent people if victorious in UP civic polls

The BJP has promised a gallery in each of the municipal corporations, Nagar Palika Parishads and Nagar Panchayats to identify and honour prominent personalities associated with the civic bodies.

To begin with, one gallery each could come up in each of the 16 municipal corporations of the state after the results of the three-phased month-end urban local body elections are known on December 1.

The party also plans to name parks after freedom fighters and martyrs besides preparing a light and sound show in places with historical value. Setting up of science parks in main cities is also part of the party’s commitment to people in 652 urban local bodies.

Busy painting the state saffron — from secretariat to buses and school bags — the monk-turned-UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has already decided to get the state’s public works department (PWD), under deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, to put up saffron signages in arout 18,000 roads in the state.

These saffron signages that would carry photographs of Adityanath and Maurya would also have details about the history of the places and famous personalities associated with them.

“We will collect all the information about prominent personalities in each ward or urban local body and put them up with their work and contribution in galleries that are being planned in various parts of the state,” a BJP leader said.

To ensure its association with the people, the party has also promised to strengthen weekly markets and regional or religious fairs.

The party’s focus is on Hindu pilgrimage sites like Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Varanasi, Naimisharanaya, Chitrakoot, Vindhyachal and Kushinagar.

“The economy of various religious or pilgrimage sites like Ayodhya revolve around fairs. Naturally, we would like to strengthen this activity which we intend to scale up with tourist activity,” a BJP insider said.

Baring BJP’s plan for promoting religious tourism, UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, an RSS nominee in BJP, said that the temple town of Ayodhya would be completely transformed.

“We would like each and every wall of Ayodhya to recount the great history of fascinating religious characters of Ramayana. We want this great town from where Yogi Adityanath would launch the civic poll campaign to be on the world tourist map,” Bansal said.

The BJP has always done well in municipal corporations, but this time, the party has also fielded candidates for Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Palika Parishads (semi-urban bodies) on its ticket, indicating its desire to keep its cadre in battle-ready mode ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that some feel could be advanced.