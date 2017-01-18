BJP to expose contradictions in SP-Cong ‘alliance’

The buzz in political circles in Uttar Pradesh suggests that the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership postponed its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday to redraw its strategy ahead of the likely ‘grand alliance’ among the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The BJP insiders said they planned to expose the “inherent contradictions” among the alliance partners.

For instance, a party source said the BJP will pick on the Congress’ pre-alliance slogan ‘27 saal, UP behaal’ (UP in bad shape for 27 years). The Congress has been out of power in UP since 1989.

In the 27 years since, the BJP, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have been in power. The Congress slogan was aimed at targeting these three parties, one of whom it now plans to partner with.

“It’s not a ‘gathbandhan’ or alliance but a ‘thagbandhan’ (cheating). After screaming about UP plan for which it even projected former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit as its CM face, the move to play the junior partner in the proposed alliance showcases the Congress mood. Rahul Gandhi must answer if his party has conceded defeat even before the polls,” said UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

“It’s an unethical alliance that signals how demonetisation has made them make such political compromises,” said UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

The BJP plans to market the alliance in poll-bound UP as a ‘desperate but futile’ unity attempt by “ideologically opposite” political forces to stop the BJP.

Congress leaders say they are aware that they will be targeted. “They tried that in Bihar but failed. Let them try that here, they will fare worse,” said the Congress’s Hilal Naqvi.

