BRD Medical College deaths: Gorakhpur police start probe, collect documents

The Gorakhpur police on Sunday started a probe into the death of 33 children at BRD Medical College on August 10 and 11.

Deputy superintendent of police Abhisek Kumar Singh has been made investigation officer in the case.

The police team led by Singh visited the medical college on Sunday and collected documents and records from the principal’s office. A police officer said the investigation team seized records of the employees named in the FIR that was lodged at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on August 23 night.

The accused will be summoned for interrogation soon. Once the probe is completed, a charge sheet will be filed against the accused, he said. Sources said majority of the accused had gone underground.

Talking to HT, a police officer said the investigation team will probe alleged negligence and corruption in the supply of oxygen to the medical college.

The probe team headed by chief secretary Rajiv Kumar in its report had stated that the then principal Dr Rajiv Mishra and employees of the medical college did not clear the dues of the oxygen supplier, Pushpa Sales Private Limited, and allowed Rs 2.50 crore fund to lapse. Kickbacks were allegedly the main reason for delay in clearance of arrears, it was alleged.

Despite being aware of the oxygen crisis in the hospital, Dr Mishra went on leave without informing senior officers in the medical education department.

Head of the department of anaesthesia Dr Satish Kumar, who was in-charge of the oxygen supply, too went on leave.

Dr Kafeel Khan, the then nodal officer of the encephalitis ward, was found involved in private practice and used the media to misguide the medical education department officers after the death of the children, according to the FIR.

The FIR against the accused was lodged at Hazratganj police station under Sections 409, 308, 120 (b) and 420 of the IPC, besides Section 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act. Later the case , was transferred to Gulhariya police station in Gorakhpur.

