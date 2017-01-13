Bread, toffees as symbol: Take your pick!

As the tussle between the two factions of the Samajwadi Party (SP) continues over control of the party and its election symbol bicycle, there are chances that they may end up getting new symbols.

The battle is now with the Election Commission that will hear the issue on Friday. There is also a possibility that the party symbol (bicycle) may be frozen. Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav had said on Wednesday that party MP Ramgopal Yadav had applied for registration of a new symbol and political party. He had sought motorcycle as election symbol for his ‘Akhil Bhartiya Samajwadi Party’ from the Election Commission (EC), Yadav added.

There are 136 ‘free’ symbols that are on EC offer this poll season. These include 109 symbols for which a notification was issued in 2015 and 27 released recently.

The candidates and parties have a choice to go for symbols like ‘dumbbells’, ‘bicycle pump’, ‘lunch box’, ‘plate containing food’, ‘bread’, ‘toffees’ and ‘cake’.

There are other symbols like ‘bricks’, ‘headphone’ and ‘drill machine’ that parties and candidates may choose from.

Such is the importance of these symbols especially in rural pockets, where a large numbers of voters are still illiterate, that there is often a standoff between two or more parties and candidates vying for the same one. For instance, ‘palm’ and ‘lotus’ have become synonymous with the Congress and the BJP respectively.

With a large number of people going vegan, there is also a wide range of vegetables and fruits as symbols like ‘capsicum’, ‘cauliflower’, ‘peas’, ‘pears’, ‘grapes’ and ‘ladyfinger’.

For those planning to woo voters with the choice of the rich treats also have an opportunity to pick ‘walnut’, ‘ice cream’ and a ‘basket of fruits’ as their symbol while others planning to play the winning tune have the choice of ‘trumpet’, ‘violin’, ‘harmonium’ and ‘flute’.

