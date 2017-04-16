BSP to review poll defeat, rejig in organisation on the cards

After indicating that she is willing to be a part of an anti-BJP front, BSP president Mayawati is planning to rejig the party organisation in the meeting of office-bearers and leaders on Monday.

The loyal workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are likely to be given posts in the district, Vidhan Sabha and zonal committees. The performance of district unit chiefs, presidents of bhai-chara committees, zonal coordinators and the state president will also be reviewed in the meeting.

“Changes in the state and zonal committees are on the anvil,” a senior BSP leader said.

The zonal coordinators have submitted their report on the rout of the party in the assembly election.

Though tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) is being claimed as the reason behind the party’s defeat in the election but resentment among party workers over distribution of ticket has forced the BSP chief to mull over the reasons that led to three consecutive defeats – UP assembly elections in 2012 and 2017 and Lok Sabha election in 2014.

Sources claimed Mayawati would take action against zonal coordinators who played an important role in selection of candidates and ticket distribution.

The party workers had expressed their ire during the meetings held in various districts to review the party’s performance in assembly election. They claimed loyal and committed workers were neglected and tickets were given to the outsiders.

They also alleged that money played an important role in the distribution of tickets and demanded action against zonal coordinators. A party leader said a few coordinators might be removed.

As there is resentment in the BSP over the appointment of Mayawati’s younger brother Anand Kumar as party’s national vice-president, she will also take the assent of the office-bearers during the meeting.

Mayawati has put off the agitation against the alleged tampering of EVMs in assembly election and has directed the leaders to launch a membership drive and organise camps for the cadre at all the 403 assembly seats after harvesting of crop is over.

Directives will be issued to district presidents and Vidhan Sabha in-charges on membership drive.

The strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be also discussed in the meeting and the party will start preparations with the launch of cadre camps.

Addressing party workers on Friday, Mayawati had indicated she would not visit the districts to scan the working of party committees but would monitor their working through party leaders from the state unit office.

