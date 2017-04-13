Bureaucratic reshuffle in UP: Yogi government shunts 20 IAS officers

In its first major administrative reshuffle, the Yogi Aditynath government on Wednesday transferred 20 IAS officers. Eight officers, including top officials of the Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad development authorities, have been put on the waitlist.

Among the major appointments, excise commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan has been made secretary to the chief minister. He has been given additional charge of the civil aviation, estate and culture departments. Kumar will continue to hold charge as excise commissioner.

Senior IAS officer Avnish Kumar Awasthi, who was on the waitlist after returning to the state from central deputation, has replaced principal secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal. Awasthi has been given charge of religious endowment and tourism departments too. He will also be chief executive officer, UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the UP State Highways Authority (UPSHA). Sehgal, who held charge of tourism, religious endowment, UPEIDA and UPSHA, has been put on the waitlist.

Noida chairman Rama Raman, who held additional charge as principal secretary, infrastructure and industrial development, NRI department, has been put on the waitlist.

Who gets what

Meerut divisional commissioner Alok Sinha has been appointed the new chairman of Noida. He will also hold charge as principal secretary, infrastructure and industrial development, as well as NRI investment.

Noida and Greater Noida chief executive officer Deepak Agarwal and Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) vice-chairman Vijay Yadav have been put on the waitlist.

UP investment commissioner, New Delhi, Amit Mohan Prasad has been given additional charge as the CEO, Noida and Greater Noida.

Principal secretary, civil aviation and estate department, Anita Singh has been put on the waitlist. She served as principal secretary to the chief minister under the SP government.

Additional principal secretary, mining and geology, Gurdeep Singh has also been put on the waitlist. Revenue Board member Raj Pratap Singh has been appointed additional chief secretary, mining and geology.

Principal secretary, child development and nutrition Dimple Verma has been put on the waitlist. Anita C Meshram, who was on the waitlist, has been made secretary, child development and nutrition. Recently, the state government ordered an inquiry into the purchase of nutrition.

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation and Small Industries Corporation managing director Amit Ghosh has been put on the waitlist. Commissioner and director, handicraft and textile industry, Ranvir Prasad has been given additional charge of the UPSIDC and Small Industries Corporation MD.

Secretary, culture, Hari Om has been put on the waitlist. He was Gorakhpur district magistrate in 2007 when communal violence gripped the city and Yogi Adityanath, the BJP MP from the city, was arrested along with 102 people on the charge of disturbing the peace and violating prohibitory orders. Commissioner, trade tax, Mukesh Kumar Meshram has been relieved of the additional charge of secretary, technical education.

Secretary, science and technology, Amod Kumar has been made member (judicial), Revenue Board, Allahabad. Secretary, housing and urban development, Pandhari Yadav has been made member (Judicial), Revenue Board, Allahabad.

Secretary, vocational education and skill development, Bhuvanesh Kumar has been relieved of the additional charge of Lucknow divisional commissioner. He has been given additional charge of the technical education department.