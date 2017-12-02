CBI takes up Lucknow’s Gomti River Front case; FIR against 8 engineers

Over four months after the UP government’s recommendation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken up the case concerning alleged irregularities in ₹ 1503 crore Gomti River Front project and registered an FIR at its Lucknow office on Thursday.

The FIR was registered with CBI Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Lucknow unit, after the central government’s nod on November 24. Earlier, executive engineer of Lucknow Khand of Sharada Canal Dr Ambuj Dwivedi had registered an FIR in the matter with the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow on June 19, 2017.

The FIR was filed on the basis of recommendation of four-member committee headed by minister for urban development Suresh Khanna to suggest action for the irregularities. The Yogi Adityanath government had recommended a CBI probe into the ‘irregularities’ on July 17, 2017 when the committee found that only 60 per cent work had been carried out despite an expenditure of Rs 1,435 crore (95% of project cost) on the project.

The CBI had registered the FIR under multiple IPC sections -- criminal breach of trust, forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, illegal gratification and crime misconduct by public servant. Sections 1 and 13 of prevention of corruption act were also included in the FIR.

Those named in the FIR are the irrigation department’s the then three chief engineers -- Gulesh Chandra (now retired), SN Sharma and Qazim Ali-- four superintendent engineers, Shiv Mangal Yadav (now retired), Akhil Raman (now retired), Roop Singh Yadav (now retired) and Kamleshwar Singh and executive engineer Surendra Yadav.

CBI deputy superintendent of police Alok Kumar Shahi has been appointed as the investigation officer of the case under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General and head of CBI ACB, Lucknow unit, Pranav Kumar.

Earlier, the Khanna committee that submitted its 11-page report had recommended that the state government should lodge an FIR and recommend a CBI probe into the project. The state government has already charge sheeted to the then chief secretary Alok Ranjan and the then principal secretary irrigation Deepak Singhal. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against them. Departmental inquiry has also been conducted against senior engineers associated with the project.