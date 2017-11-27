Citing voters’ list anomalies, Samajwadi Party hits out at ‘digital India’ push

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘digital India’ push, pointing out reports of many names missing from the civic polls voters’ list.

Yadav on Sunday tweeted, “Media reports that a lot of voters names are missing from the voting list of today’s election.This type of digital India cannot take us forward.”

His party charged the ruling BJP of misusing government machinery in poll campaigning. The national secretary of the party Rajendra Chaudhary said: “All government work has come to a standstill as the top ministers are engaged in campaigning--going from districts to districts. The ministers are misusing government machinery while they are campaigning. The BJP leaders are also intimidating public and using allurements like promising jobs to the youth, houses for all, or free power connections.”

Chaudhary said despite the fact that BJP was engaged in luring people through its “old trick of misleading people through lies and making false promises”, the people had now turned wise.

“People are angry with the party--both at the state and the centre--as the party didn’t do any development work and did not fulfil poll promises. So they are pouring their anger through their votes against the BJP. Now, the voters have realised that it was only Samajwadi Party that worked in the interest of people through its all-inclusive development works across the state during the last regime of the party,” he said.

Read more: Missing names, faulty EVMs mar polling in second phase of UP civic elections

He said in the second phase of civic polls on Sunday in 189 urban local bodies in 25 districts, the Samajwadi Party continued to be ahead of all the parties, and it was certain that it would win more seats than the first phases.

“The voters have realised that it is only Samajwadi Party which honours its promises to people. Akhilesh Yadav’s works and clean image are drawing voters back to the party,” he said.