Civic Polls Phase 1: 24 of 75 UP districts to vote today

Twenty-four of the 75 districts of UP will go to civic polls in the first phase on Wednesday, with the State Election Commission claiming to have made all arrangements for free and fair polls.

The commission is using EVMs for the first time in the civic polls though their use will be restricted to only nagar nigams (municipal corporations). The voting in five of the 16 nagar nigams will take place in the first phase.

FIRST PHASE Districts 24, nagar nigams 5, nagar palika parishads 71, nagar panchayats 154

Wards 4,095, polling stations 3,731, polling booths 11,683

Voters 1,09,26,972, Male voters 58,43,850, female voters 50,83,122

Around 1.9 crore voters will exercise their franchise between 7.30 am and 5 pm to elect their new representatives.

Counting of votes will be held on December 1 after voting for all the three phases is complete on November 29.

Over 14 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in Agra to elect their representatives from 1,528 candidates in the race. Polling will be held for 13 local bodies, including one nagar nigam (Agra), five nagar palikas, seven nagar panchayats in the distrct.

Vigil has been stepped up at hypersensitive polling booths where drones will be used.

“Polling parties moved for their respective destinations on Tuesday because polling process is to begin early at 7.30 am on Wednesday and continue till 5 pm. Adequate security arrangements have been made for ensuring peaceful elections for local bodies,” stated ADM (city) KP Singh.

“We have eight companies of PAC and two companies of CRPF would be assisting the state police force in Agra. There is adequate force to man the polling booths and no one would be allowed to create problem,” stated Kunwar Anupam Singh, SP (city).

“Six drone cameras will keep vigil at hypersensitive and hypersensitive plus polling centres. Out of these, three would be available in the city and three would be for rural areas,” said Singh, adding that 50 polling centres had been identified as hypersensitive and hypersensitive plus.

No one would be allowed to ferry voters to polling centres, added the SP (city),

As per State Election Commission’s decision, voting in Agra Nagar Nigam would take place through EVMs while ballot papers would be used for nagar palika and nagar panchayat elections. The option for NOTA will be available for the first time in civic polls.

Agra is one of the two dozen districts going to polls in the first phase of local bodies’ election in UP. Three other districts of Agra division are to go for polling in the later phases. Kasganj in Aligarh division goes to polls along with Agra on Wednesday.