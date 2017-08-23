Cleanliness fortnight in colleges from September 1: Ministry of human resource development

The ministry of human resource development has sent a directive to all colleges/universities/institutions to observe cleanliness fortnight (Swachhta Pakhwada) from September 1 to 15.

According to the UGC’s day-wise action plan, the student will observe clean campus day on day one, clean hostel day on day two and green campus day and clean mess day on the next two days.

An essay contest will be held on innovative ways for spreading the message of hygiene.

They are also required to care for the surroundings by studying garbage lifting in public spaces.

The students will have to visit slums and nearby villages to explain the concept of cleanliness.

On clean surroundings day, the students will clean the roads leading to their institution. They are also required to care for the surroundings by studying garbage lifting in public spaces. They will also visit the nearby market to study the cleaning system.

Visit to government hospital and studying how hospital waste id disposed of, visit to orphanage and studying the cleaning practice there, meeting with the commissioners are some of the other activities on the list.

The institutions will form a committee of teachers and students for organising these events and ensuring highest participation from the students. A documentation of the activities may be maintained at institutional level, which may be placed on social media.

The government has also announced a nationwide essay competition on ‘What I can do for a Clean India’, as well as a short film competition. The last date for entries to these competitions is September 8. The winning entries from the institute level essay competition and members of the film clubs may be asked to participate in the competitions proposed by the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

Accordingly, keeping in view the importance of the issue and to make the Swachhta Pakhwada a success, the vice chancellors have been asked to undertake the activities in their universities and also ensure the participation of affiliated colleges.