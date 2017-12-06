Clips missing from Badshahnagar-Daliganj track: Now, a system to detect breaks in railway tracks

Oct 2, 2015: A 50cm chunk of the track between Kankaha and Mohanlalganj stations found missing. The matter came to light when an alert loco pilot sensed some abnormality on the track and reported it to authorities, suggesting immediate inspection of it. Investigators recovered broken hexa blades from the site and termed it a sheer act of sabotage.

Jan 16, 2016: A vigilant keyman spotted two unusual cuts (not rail fractures) on the track near the Kankaha station, 30km from Lucknow. The cuts were 2.23meters apart on the Mohanlalganj-Kankaha route. One was 2.3cm deep while the other was less than 1cm deep. Here too, agencies recovered cutter blades.

Feb 6, 2016: Patrolling staff again found two cut-marks on the Mohanlalganj – Kankaha section track near Mohanlalganj.

Lucknow: Such incidents will probably not pose hazard to human lives in near future as the RDSO has developed a unique system to keep tabs over ‘acts of sabotage’ and rail fractures, which often result in train mishaps.

RDSO officials said the ‘Ultrasonic Broken Rail Detection’ (UBRD) system is a foolproof system to detect in advance any abnormality in railway tracks.

The system, as its name suggests, is designed to detect snags through ultrasonic waves. NK Sinha, executive director (admn) RDSO, said the system largely comprises of a transmitter and a receiver that are fitted along the railway tracks.

“The transmitter emits ultrasonic waves that pass through the tracks and reach the receiver. In case of any breakage (of the rail track), the transmission would be interrupted. The interrupted signals, along with the exact location of the track, would be passed on to the monitoring cell or rail control cell for immediate action,” said Sinha, while talking to HT. He said, it is designed to give real-time monitoring that makes it efficient.

At present, the system is in testing phase at different points. “The UBRD is under trial on a 25-km stretch between Allahabad and Kanpur and in Moradabad Division till April 2018. Once it clears the field test, the decision will be taken on its induction,” he added.

SECURITY UPPED ON 5 SECTIONS

Northern Railway (NR) has beefed up security arrangements after clips were found missing from the railway track near Daliganj railway station, a couple of days back.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has shortlisted around five sensitive sections — between Lucknow and Mallhaur, Lucknow and Unnao, Lucknow and Alamnagar and Lucknow and Utretia via Transport Nagar and intensified patrolling.

Satya Prakash, senior divisional security commissioner, RPF (NR Lucknow division), said the patrolling on all routes has been intensified. It is being carried out jointly along with Government Railway Police (GRP) and city police along with the staff of the engineering department of the Railways.