Colourful start to Gorakhpur festival

The three-day long Gorakhpur Mahotsav began with colourful performances by school children and artistes at DDU Gorakhpur university on Thursday . The entire campus was decorated with lights ,flowers and balloons as the theme song “Nath Yogi” hailing the Nath sect played in the background.

Governor Ram Naik, who was supposed to inaugurate the event couldn’t make it to the city because of cold and foggy weather. However, he addressed the gathering over the phone. In his absence, irrigation minister Dharampal Singh inaugurated the event.

Addressing the gathering over the phone, the governor expressed regret over not being able to attend the programme but extended his best wishes to Gorakhpur residents. He said that the event was a medium to help locals with a better understanding of their cultural heritage, including Gorakhnath temple, Gita Press, Gita Vatika etc.

“I am happy that besides showcasing the rich cultural heritage, effort has also been made to strengthen the national integrity and social harmony through this event,” he said adding that “Gorakhpur has assumed more significance because of Yogi Adityanath who is doing a remarkable job and taking the state towards new heights of development.”

BJP MPs and MLAs, including Radha Mohan Das , Kamlesh Paswan shared the stage with the irrigation minister . DM Rajeev Rautela, comissioner Anil Kumar and SSP Satyartha Anirudhdh Pankaj were also present .

After his address, traditional dances of different states including Orissa, Punjab and UP were performed by school children in groups of 40. An inter-school debate was organised at Samvad Bhawan. Camps by eco-tourism departments , khadi udyog, magh mela were also the centre of attraction at the event.

Posters welcoming the visitors and those enlisting the achievements of the UP government, including MoU on AIIMS and fertiliser factory were also displayed.

A tableau with cutouts of saints of the Nath sect, including Guru Gorakanath, Guru Gambheernath and successive chief priests of Gorakhnath temple - Mahant Digvijaynath Mahant Avaidyanath and Yogi Adityanath was also taken out.