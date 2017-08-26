Compulsory I-Day celebrations in UP madarsas: PIL challenges order

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition challenging the Uttar Pradesh government order by which all madarsas in the state were asked to submit reports of Independence Day celebrations has been filed before the Allahabad high court.

Navab Mahboob of Allahabad filed the petition, saying that the registrar, UP Madarsa Shiksha Parishad, issued a circular on August 8, 2017, directing all the madarsas of UP to submit a report along with photos and videos of Independence Day celebrations. The petitioner said the order was discriminatory and illegal.

The petitioner contended though Independence Day is celebrated in all the educational institutions of the state, only madarsas were directed to photograph and video record the Independence Day celebrations. This order by the state authorities was arbitrary, the petitioner said.

The petitioner has contended that such an order to madarsas, because of their religious background, is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India which guarantees the Right to Equality.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing next week.

Madarsas, or Islamic schools, in Uttar Pradesh were ordered to compulsorily observe the Independence Day this year and make videos of the celebrations, a move which was criticised for “raising doubts on the integrity of those running madarsas and its students”.

The circular directed all madarsas to hoist the tricolour and sing the national anthem at 8am. The flag hoisting was asked to be followed by a speech on the importance of the freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. The students were asked to pay tributes to freedom fighters on the occasion.