Confusion in Islamic courts post Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court’s historical verdict on triple talaq seems to have affected the working of Islamic courts (Darul Qaza) here, as they are clueless on how to deal with the cases that come up. Officials said suitable instructions would be passed to the Darul Qaza only after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) review meet .

“Utter confusion prevails in Islamic courts as scholars are clueless over giving judgements on triple talaq-related issues,” said a man associated with an Islamic court at Farangi Mahal here .

He said the confusion stemmed from the fact that the court’s order did not define what would be the fate of the talaq or marriages taking place within the ‘vacuum period’ or within six months. “Issues like what will happen to those who go for talaq within six months (by the time the government forms a law), what will be the punishment or what will be the fate of the marriage taking place within six months after giving talaq and what will be the legal status of the wife or the children are still not clear,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

The situation is no different at another Islamic court in Nadwa.

Maulana Khalid, member of AIMPLB, said necessary instructions would be passed to the Islamic courts to entertain the issues related to triple talaq only after the AIMPLB review meet.