Congmen in UP upbeat over Rahul’s nomination

The Congress Party’s revival in Uttar Pradesh will remain a major challenge for Rahul Gandhi when he takes over as its new president ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Partymen, who celebrated his nomination and distributed sweets at many places on Monday, hoped the Gandhi scion will bring the lost glory back to the Congress in the state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

“We are proud to have Rahul Gandhi as new party president. He represents Amethi Lok Sabha seat of the state. More youths will get attracted to the Congress and his installation will lead to Congress’s revival. We are sure under his leadership the Congress will come back to power across India in the same manner as it happened when Sonia Gandhi took over as the party chief,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar.

Rahul has extensively toured the state and was credited for improving party’s performance in 2009 Lok Sabha elections. But the Congress reverses in 2014 Lok Sabha led to demoralization in the party cadres. Rahul then undertook Kisan Yatras and addressed a number of rallies to connect with the farmers in 2016. His efforts brought the issues concerning farmers into focus and BJP included the crop loan waiver in its Sankalp Patra for the 2017 assembly elections. The Congress decision to align with the Samajwadi Party in the poll, however, apparently backfired and did not work in favour of any of the two alliance partners.

Gandhi is likely to make desired changes and gear up the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections. “Rahul’s team is already in place at some important positions. Things will take shape after Gujarat assembly elections. Rahul will have a freehand and formation of his team will be complete in coming months,” said sources.

Most other leaders, including those from Amethi and Rae Bareli, echoed same sentiments. “We celebrated Diwali in Amethi. Rahul will certainly make changes in the party,” said party’s MLC Deepak Singh.

Amethi District Congress Committee president Yogendra Mishra, who led a team of partymen from Amethi to New Delhi to witness to the process, said, “Five to six leaders from Amethi have also proposed name of their MP for Congress president’s post. We are proud to be witness to this moment.”

Rae Bareli District Congress Committee president VK Shukla said, “Amethi and Rae Bareli are like a family to members of the Gandhi family. Sweets were distributed at DCC headquarters in Rae Bareli. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been taking care of Rae Bareli seat on behalf of her mother Sonia Gandhi. We are sure she will work closely with Rahul and strengthen the Congress. We are not sure whether she will take any official position.”