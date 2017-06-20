Congress will continue to fight for farmers’ cause: Raj Babbar

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar, has assured farmers that his party will continue to fight for their cause. After holding ‘chaupals’ and ‘panchayats’ of farmers in Aligarh, Agra and Ghaziabad districts, Babbar attended more such programmes at Kaithi and Ghurghuri villages of Lucknow on Monday.

He also heard problems of the farmers and said the Congress will take up the issues concerning inflated power bills and acquisition of land for the Lucknow Industrial Development Authority.

Read more| Between land and a hard place: ‘Big-ticket projects’ hurting Maharashtra farmers

Earlier speaking to media persons, the Congress leader said people in rural areas, including farmers, were turning up in large numbers at the ‘chaupals’ that had been launched at the behest of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to bring into focus their problems.

Referring to International Yoga Day celebrations being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on June 21, Babbar said most people living in rural areas will not be able to connect with such celebrations as earning bread and butter was a big challenge for them.

About the likely recommendation of a CBI probe into Gomti river front project, Babbar said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had not done anything for the people’s welfare in the past 100 days. “The people of the state will also like to know from the chief minister about the work done for them,” said Babbar.

Read more: MP farmers plan a ‘shavasana’ protest against police firing, govt policies

He also attended ‘Sankalp Divas’ programme organised at UPCC headquarters to mark Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s birthday.