Convert madarsas to public schools: UP Shia Waqf Board chief

UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath suggesting that all madarsas be converted to public schools with Islamic education as an optional subject.

Rizvi has also urged the Prime Minister to shut down all madarsa boards.

“Our madarsa education system has failed to produce doctors, engineers and civil servants but some madarsas have certainly produced terrorists,” Rizvi said.

He said some unregistered madarsas were being funded by terrorist organisations in Pakistan and Bangladesh. “I have proof that at least 58 madarsas have been found to have links with jihadi groups,” he said.

In his letter also sent to the cabinet secretary, Rizvi claimed that such madrasas were running under the influence of ‘Muslim mullahs’ (clergy) and were imparting wrong and misconceived religious education to Muslim children, depriving them of the opportunity to come forward and be part of nation building.

Demanding an inquiry into the affairs of madarsas and Islamic institutes “coming up in every part of the country”, Rizvi said all such institutions should be brought under general education system.

Rizvi has also sent a circular from his office to all ‘mutawwalis’ (caretakers) of Shia waqf properties across the state to shut down all un-registered madarsas, if any, running illegally on Shia waqf land, by January 31.

Rizvi, who is in the crosshairs of the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged anomalies in the waqf board, is known for making controversial statements like donating the disputed site in Ayodhya to facilitate construction of Ram temple.

In October last year, Rizvi had written to the PM suggesting demolition of the tomb of Mughal emperor Humayun to make space for the burial of Muslims in New Delhi.

He had said that the demolition of the tomb would solve the acute problem that Muslims face in the burial of their dead in New Delhi as there was no space in existing graveyards and more land was not available.