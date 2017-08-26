Cool, strong mantra: Doctors get wellness, karate training in UP

Sir Sundar Lal (SSL) Hospital here has introduced karate-cum-yoga classes for the MBBS, BAMS and BDS students with the aim of keeping the would-be doctors fit and improving their resilience to remain cool during adverse conditions.

SSL Hospital, a teaching hospital affiliated with the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), is the first institute in the state to start such a programme.

A brainchild of SSL chief medical superintendent Dr OP Upadhyay, ‘Dr Cool, Dr Strong’, the sessions has already completed a month and received rave reviews from students.

So far, it was twice—Tuesday and Friday— a week for one hour. But now it will be a daily pre sunset activity except Sunday. Post Karate session, professors and doctors discuss moral stories about life and time of legendary figures such as missile man Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, BHU founder Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya among others.

“Maintaining cool is very crucial for a doctor while managing patients and handling their attendants. So we have decided to train our students as Dr Cool, Dr Strong,” Dr Upadhyaya told HT.

“In present scenario, a doctor needs to be strong enough to protect himself in case of any attack on him or her during duty hours by attendants of patients,” Dr Upadhyaya added.

Dr Royana Singh, coordinator of ‘Dr Cool, Dr Strong’, played a crucial role in motivating students to join the karate session as some of them were a bit reluctant.

“Initially, I was a bit unwilling. But Prof Dr Royana Singh motivated me to join the training on hostel premises. Initially, I felt tired but now I enjoy it. It keeps me fresh and fit,” said a student Shreshtha Singh.

Another student, Manya, also appreciated the move. “It has boosted my confidence. Now I feel that I can defend myself,” she said.

Prof Singh said: “The training is completely free. Best karate and wellness expert have been roped in. This is for all students of medical sciences— from previous year to final year.”

She and Dr Kiran Giri of Pharmacology department also join the karate session daily evening.

Trainer Amit Upadhyay said, “Karate training improves concentration, body fitness, flexibility and also boosts efficiency. It also increases confidence level and keeps one cool and calm which is must for a doctor while delivering his/ her duties.”