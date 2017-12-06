Cyclone Ockhi impacts weather in Uttar Pradesh

As Cyclone Ockhi moved closer to Gujarat, it drastically changed the weather in several places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. While the sky remained overcast in Lucknow, it rained in parts of western UP. Agra and adjoining areas received 1 mm rain on the day.

Even though Ockhi has weakened from a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ to a ‘cyclonic storm’, it still remains strong enough to affect the weather in Uttar Pradesh. “The cyclone has impacted the weather in the state,” said JP Gupta, director of meteorological department.

He said that due to overcast conditions and cyclonic impact on Tuesday, chill disappeared from the air in Lucknow and the night temperature also rose to 13.9 degrees Celsius -- which was still four degrees below normal.

The weather officials have predicted a mainly clear sky on Wednesday, with mist very likely in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 25 and 13 degrees Celsius. The met department has also predicted a shallow fog in isolated places across the state.

Air quality in several cities in western UP, such as, Agra (PM 2.5 -- 424), Ghaziabad (PM 2.5 -- 462), Moradabad (PM 2.5 -- 444) and Noida (PM 2.5 -- 411) was categorised as 'severe'.

LUCKNOW’S AIR QUALITY STILL ‘VERY POOR’

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in Lucknow was registered as ‘very poor’ on Tuesday. The fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) level was recorded as 350 micrograms per cubic metre air -- way above the permissible limit of 60 mg / cubic metre air.

On November 13, the PM 2.5 level in Lucknow had risen to an alarmingly high level of 695.97 mg / cu m air.

Air quality in several cities in western UP, such as, Agra (PM 2.5 -- 424), Ghaziabad (PM 2.5 -- 462), Moradabad (PM 2.5 -- 444) and Noida (PM 2.5 -- 411) was categorised as ‘severe’.