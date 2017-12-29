Dalit girl, kin attacked with acid in UP for opposing molestation bid

In a gruesome incident, a man threw acid on a 21-year-old Dalit girl and four members of her family when they allegedly confronted him for trying to molest her in Rampur village under Iglas police station here on Friday.

The victims received 20% burn injuries and they were all admitted to a district hospital.

Police registered an FIR against five people.

The survivor told HT that Tilak Singh, 25, had been passing lewd comments about her for some time. Singh was confronted several days ago by her family members adter which he asked her to forgive him.

However, on Friday morning, when she was on her way to some fields, Singh tried to force himself on her. However, she managed to escape. When the victim’s family members went to Singh’s house to complain about the matter, he and his relatives allegedly attacked all of them and also threw acid at them.

However, Iglas police station incharge Vinod Mishra told HT, “Tilak Singh asked the victim to not dump cow dung in his field. This led to dispute. He also slapped the girl due to which families of both of them came face to face. Later, Singh threw acid on the girl and her family members.”