Depressed from decade-long struggle with bone disease, IAS officer hangs self

Principal secretary (Home Guards) Sanjeev Dubey committed suicide at his official residence in Lucknow, hanging himself from the iron crossbar of a swing inside his bedroom late on Wednesday night.

His domestic help discovered the body on Thursday evening, following which his family and police were alerted.

Dubey’s wife Mamta, who is an IFS officer, and his daughter, a class 8 student, were in Gurgaon on holiday since Saturday.

A 1987 batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, Dubey was suffering from severe osteoporosis, an ailment of bones, for the last 10 years. He mentioned the illness as the reason for him taking his life in a suicide note left in his room, deputy inspector general of police, Praveen Kumar, said, adding the note was written in English.

“On Wednesday night at around 10pm, the IAS officer had asked all domestic helps to leave, except Jai. At around 4:30pm on Thursday, Jai spotted Dubey’s body hanging from the crossbar fixed inside the room,” Kumar said.

Dubey had apparently told Jai not to disturb him until he called for him, Kumar added.

The IAS officer also diverted the calls on his mobile phone before committing suicide. He was also on a day’s leave on Thursday.

Jai realised something was not right when Dubey did not come out of his room till late afternoon and informed his personal assistant Sushil Pandey.

Along with Pandey, Jai managed to open the bedroom door, only to find the hanging body, Kumar said.

Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his condolences.