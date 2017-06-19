District Consumer Court Lucknow summons municipal commissioner

Municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh has been summoned by the district consumer court for Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s failure to keep the city clean.

A resident of Metro City in Nishatganj, former scientist Anand Akhila has sued LMC for its failure to clean silt from nullahs, which has caused water-logging and presence of waste on streets.

He has accused the LMC of taking house tax and user charges but doing nothing for the residents in return. According to him, the lack of accountability for years has resulted in a mess all over the city.

“The LMC should either stop charging us or start giving us tax rebate if it fails to discharge its duty to keep Lucknow clean. The city has seen spread of diseases like malaria, chikangunya, dengue, swine flu etc,” said Akhila.

“Why should the common man suffer despite paying to the corporation for sanitation and maintenance of drainage and sewer. The LMC has to file a reply on July 4,” he added.

Additional municipal commissioner PK Srivastava said, “Charging house tax doesn’t mean that we can be sued under the consumer law. The lawyers of LMC will reply to the case.”