Doctors give 48-hour ultimatum to cops to nab assailants

The murder of noted surgeon Dr Ashwini Kumar Bansal on Thursday evening created a sensation in the city with the incensed medical fraternity paralysing medical services on Friday and the under-pressure cops summoning senior STF officials from Lucknow to help nab the assailants.

Doctors have given a 48-hour ultimatum to the cops to arrest the killers or they would go on a statewide strike.

The police are scanning call details of Bansal and have taken out stills from the CCTV footages. Also, sketch of the shooters is being prepared with the help of hospital staff. The CCTV footage shows two persons entering the hospital from the entrance at the back side. The duo is later seen fleeing from the same exit.

The post mortem report revealed that Bansal was shot thrice in the head. Two of the .32 bore bullets passed through his head while the third one was found trapped inside. Four empty cartridges were found at the crime scene.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said six teams, including STF and LIU, have been pressed into service to arrest the killers.

Cops are also trying to find out if Bansal had enmity with anyone, Mathur said.

Bansal’s body was cremated on Friday afternoon. The cremation was performed by his two sons—both doctors. It was attended by several prominent persons and politicians and doctors.

Meanwhile, over 200 private hospitals and nursing homes in the city went on strike to protest against the murder. Most of the diagnostic centres, chemist shops and private clinics also remained closed. Dentists also kept their clinics closed in protest

In government hospitals like Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Hospital, Dufferin Women’s Hospital and Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital the staff tied black ribbons on their arms as a token of protest.

The OPD services in the hospitals functioned till 1pm only.

“We are in talks with the state unit of IMA and can even go on a state-wide strike if the assailants were not arrested within 48 hours,” said Dr Alok Mishra, president of Allahabad Medical Association.

Dr Mishra said they also convened a meeting with Vyapar Mandal, Bar Association, IDA, NIMA etc to plan for an ‘Allahabad Bandh’. “We demand swift and strict action against the miscreants,” he said.

Besides arrest of the assailants, the doctors are demanding proper security for them and allowing them to retain their arms licences even while the code of conduct is in place due to the forthcoming polls.

BJP workers led by Narendra Singh Gaur staged a protest and demanded early arrest of the killers. Gaur flayed the state government over “poor law and order.”

BSP and Congress leaders also condemned the murder and demanded its early workout.

