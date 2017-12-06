Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University to get Rs 65 lakh from Google

Internet giant and search engine Google will give approximately Rs 65 lakh to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University for research work.

AKTU vice-chancellor Vinay Pathak said it is the first university to get such financial assistance from Google. “It will help us in strengthening research work in the centre of advanced studies of the varsity,” he said.

Manish Gaur, director of centre of advanced studies, said it was a big achievement of the university, which is establishing its coding lab on AKTU’s Lucknow campus. This will give the students and the faculty an opportunity to work with Google and develop an app for its utility services in Java.

“The lab is nearing completion and is expected to become functional by the year-end. Once ready, the lab will help the faculty and students to see how Google functions. Not only will it be a learning experience for them, but will also open up a new vistas for students once they graduate from the varsity,” said Pathak.

Google will establish a server room on the campus where students will learn the code generation activity and digital security system. However, the lab will not be open for all the students.

“Only a few of them, who are well-versed with new-age technology and are potentially talented, will get a chance to study at the lab,” said Manish Gaur.

“In view of increasing use of mobile phones, the university has tied up with Google to start android-based application development programmes. As Google apps are free, hence there is a lot of scope for students to explore new things,” said Gaur.