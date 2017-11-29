Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehab University to soon have Braille Press

In its endeavour to empower people with visual impairment, the Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University would soon set up a Braille Press on its campus.

Braille books of various classes and subjects, related study material, magazines and newspapers would to be published in the press.

“It will not only serve the purpose for the varsity students but also for those studying in other institutions,” said vice-chancellor professor Nishith Rai.

He said: “A final meeting is scheduled next month and the task of installing the press on university campus is expected to be over by March 2018. It would have machinery from Belgium.”

The ministry of social justice and empowerment has agreed upon to give Braille Press to the university. For this, the varsity has already mooted a proposal.

A team comprising professor SR Mittal and Tarun from National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, Dehradun, recently visited the varsity to assess the feasibility, need and infrastructural facilities.

The team also visited the proposed site in the administrative block and met the VC and registrar Akhilendra Kumar.

In April 2017, union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar had also assured financial assistance for installing the Braille Press.

Established in 2008 by the UP government, the objective of the university is mainstreaming of divyang people through their rehabilitation and empowerment by inclusive education.