Draw action plan to check high death rate in east UP: SC panel

A part of the state’s eastern region appears to be a stumbling block to Uttar Pradesh’s determined bid to improve its overall report card on road accident deaths.

This is what state transport department officials conveyed to the Supreme Court committee on road safety at its quarterly review meeting in New Delhi early this month.

The officers, however, could not convince the committee about the measures they had taken to check the growing number of deaths in eastern UP. The committee asked them to come to the next meeting in March-April with an action plan to check the high rate in eastern UP.

The committee on the road safety found the death rate related to road accidents was negative in all the states, barring UP. It was further found that while UP had been able to reduce the increase in the average death rate to a single digit at around 2% for the first time, the death rate in some districts in the eastern region was still more than 10%.

“This time, we analysed the deaths figures for the quarter as well as from January to November and we found that some eastern UP districts were pulling us down as far as our attempts to reduce the deaths was concerned,” a transport official said.

He said the death rate in western districts under Meerut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Moradabad regions was found to be - 2%.

Similarly, the death rate was – 0.25% in districts under the Kanpur, Banda, Allahabad and Bareilly regions in central UP.

On the other hand, the death rate was still above 10% in districts especially under Lucknow (Lucknow, Lakhimpur, Unnao and Hardoi) and Varanasi (Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur and Jaunpur) regions, he said.

“We told the committee that but for some districts in eastern UP, the overall death rate in the state would have been negative this time vis-à-vis around 10% over the last several years, the official said.

The committee appreciated that UP had registered a reducing death rate, but felt unhappy with the situation in some of the eastern UP districts. The committee asked them to come to the next meeting with an action plan for these districts.

At a review meeting in June, the Supreme Court committee on road safety issued an ultimatum to UP to stabilise the death rate within three months or be ready to face action by the Apex court. UP had taken a number of road safety measures since, including observing every Wednesday as seat-belt and helmet day.