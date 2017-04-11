Drive against schools charging exorbitant fee

The education department on Monday launched a campaign against private schools charging exorbitant fee and compelling parents to spend extra in the name of uniforms, books, etc.

Even ICSE and CBSE institutions charging heavy fee would be checked. As per the chief minister’s orders, schools would not be allowed to indulge in commercial activities on their premises. They would also be checked if they charge additional amounts from parents for TC, re-admission and other similar heads.

A team led by District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) Umesh Tripathi raided two city schools during the day.

The DIoS team went to Raj Kumar Academy, a school in Tikait Rai Colony, to check the sale of books. The officials found that school books were being sold through a shop nearby. The team alleged that the institution was selling books through this shop’s counter and seized the books and shop. The DIoS also ordered action against the school administration and store manager.

The other step taken on the day included a raid at Exon Montessori School. When the team visited the school and tried to check into the school’s accounts, no details could be found. “The school office couldn’t provide details of the salaries given to teachers and also of the fee charged from students,” said a member of the DIoS team.

Tripathi instructed the school to submit all documents and details soon. A few books were also found in the school, which were taken into custody by the team.