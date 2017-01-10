 EC to also keep a watch | lucknow | Hindustan Times
EC to also keep a watch on social media publicity

lucknow Updated: Jan 10, 2017 12:29 IST
Hindustan Times
The Election Commission is keeping a vigil on social media sites and mobile applications to ensure proper implementation of the model code of conduct. Earlier on January 4, a drive was launched to pull down political banners, posters and pamphlets. (HT File Photo)

From now on, pasting political publicity material on the facebook or other social media sites may also invite legal action against the account user.

The district election office (DEO) here in a first has constituted a cell to keep a check on the political parties and individuals from posting publicity materials on such sites.

“In previous assembly elections, social media sites and mobile applications were not that active, especially in terms of UP. But in this digital era, when every person owns a smart phone and runs facebook, whatsapp and twitter account, it becomes need of the hour to have a body to check these elements,” a senior DEO officer said. 

This was the second initiative on DEO’s part to ensure compliance of model code of conduct. Prior to this, it had launched a drive to pull down political banners, posters, pamphlets and wall paintings after the code of conduct was imposed on January 4.

As a part of DEO’s latest initiative, the cell that will function under the top level officers would keep tabs on the social media accounts as well as mobile applications. “There will be a strict vigil on the social media sites and applications. Balkar Singh, additional CEO has been appointed as a head of this cell. The cell will also keep a track on the other networking sites,” said T Venkatesh, chief election officer. 

Read more: Assemly polls 2017: Urban ministry approaches ECI to allow Swachh Bharat ads

