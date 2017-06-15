Experts expect to find two more hidden storeys in Chhatar Manzil

The ongoing excavation work at the twin nawabi era structures Chhatar Manzil and Kothi Farhat Baksh is likely to shed new light on these heritage buildings, as experts said two more storeys might be lying buried underneath.

The supervising team, largely comprising experts from the structural engineering division of the civil engineering department, IIT BHU, said the excavators would work till they unearthed all the storeys that were expected to throw new light on the history of the state capital. One of the experts, who also inspected the more than 200 year old structure recently, said, “There is every possibility of more storeys lying buried. ”

He said Chhatar Manzil, which was home to the wives of the rulers of Awadh came into existence more than 200 years back when there was no electricity. “In those days, the nearby water bodies were used to cool the buildings. The same is expected in case of Chhatar Manzil and Kothi Farhat Baksh,” he added.

Since river Gomti was nearby, it was expected that the lowest storey of the structures shared the same ground level as that of the river.

“It is said the nawabs went out on the Gomti in boats from the Chhatar Manzil basements. The basements also provided a cool refuge during the hot summers. The other floors were used in other seasons,” he added.

The picture would be clear once the excavation work was over, he said, adding “It will also make the total number of floors six that perhaps gave it the name of Chhatar Mazil, derived from chhay (six in Hindi) storey.”

Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) officials said there was still a lot more to be explored. The excavation will be on until the base of the structure gets unearthed for maintenance and repairs.

So far, the excavators have dug around 255 ft and have found a grand 15 by 15 room. They also discovered brackets, walls and pillars, buried deep in the earth.

Similarly, they also unearthed a storey of Kothi Farhat Baksh.