Facing neglect, freedom-fighter’s family mulls ending 97-year-old ties with Congress

The family of freedom-fighter Sheikh Wahiduddin, which is known for its loyalty towards the Congress for over 97 years, is now mulling to break its ties with the party.

Piqued by the Congress’s apathy towards its loyalists, the fourth generation of the freedom-fighter is no longer interested in politics.

Sheikh Wahiduddin, a resident of Kataula in Bamrauli, took part in Khilafat movement against the British rule.

“In 1920, he joined the Congress after being persuaded by Pt Moti Lal Nehru. At that time, the AICC office was situated on Hewett Road,” said Javed Urfi, zonal spokesman of Congress and grandson of Sheikh Wahiduddin.

Talking to HT, Urfi said his residence Lal Kothi, opposite Moti Mahal cinema, was a prominent centre during the freedom movement.

“This place was frequently visited by Congress stalwarts like Babu Jagjivan Ram and Rajendra Kumari Bajpai. These leaders used to consult my father Kalim Urfi, a writer, about preparing Congress’s manifesto in Urdu,” he said.

Urfi said he held various posts in the Congress, including that of state spokesperson, as loyalty for the party runs in his blood. He was denied ticket from Phulpur seat by Congress in the forthcoming assembly election in UP.

“I am a bit disappointed over the neglect by the party. Way back in 1920, he gave a donation of Re 1 to Congress for setting up Jallianwala Bagh Smarak. Its secretaries were Purshottam Das Tandon and Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru. It was a decent amount at that time. We still have the receipt of donation. However, the young generation in the family is no longer interested in joining Congress,” he pointed out.