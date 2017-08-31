‘Fake’ letter sets King George’s Medical University aflutter, FIR lodged

A letter circulated on the KGMU campus raked up so much controversy that an FIR was lodged with the Wajirganj police on Wednesday.

The letter has signatures of Prof SC Tiwari, head of the department, geriatric mental health, of the King George’s Medical University and contains allegations that there have been anomalies in selections of the present vice chancellor Prof MLB Bhatt.

Reacting sharply,Prof Tiwari denied he had written it . “It seems someone has done mischief by using my signature that too appears to be scanned and pasted on the letter,” said Prof SC Tiwari, who is also the former chief medical superintendent of KGMU.

The 4-page letter was circulated early on Wednesday morning, with date of Tuesday. Addressed to the chief minister and Governor, the letter has eight points highlighting anomalies in selection of the vice chancellor.

“I have filed an FIR with the Wajirganj police. The matter should be probed as my false signature is printed on it,” said Prof Tiwari.

“Prof Tiwari had told me that the letter was not written by him,” said KGMU vice chancellor Prof MLB Bhatt.

This is not the first letter that became the talking point on the KGMU campus. A few days ago, a letter from the vice chancellor’s office was sent to the Chancellor’s office on the alleged anomalies during former vice chancellor Prof Ravi Kant’s tenure. However, Prof Ravi Kant denied the charges and said every decision during his tenure was taken as per rules.

Interestingly, one of the complainants (also mentioned in the letter from present vice chancellor office to the office of the Governor) has said his name was misused and he had no complaint against the former vice chancellor.

“All those allegations and charges that we cannot investigate at our level have been referred to the Chancellor’s office,” said Prof Bhatt, adding: “Since appointments are made under supervision of the Chancellor, we have referred these charges there for further decision or instructions.”